250 Trucks, 50 States: LDS Church to donate an estimated 10 million lbs of food aid for America250

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI) — In preparation for the United States' 250th anniversary in 2026, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is kicking off its partnership with America250, the nonpartisan congressional commission preparing the momentous occasion, by launching a massive nationwide service effort.

To symbolize the milestone, the Utah-based faith announced in a news release Thursday that it has designated a fleet of 250 semitrucks to deliver food donations to 250 food banks across all 50 states.

A Historic Food Delivery

The first fleet of semitrucks was sent out on November 13, 2025. Each truck will carry approximately 40,000 pounds of food supplies, totaling an estimated 10 million pounds of aid donated by the Church. These provisions—including canned fruits, vegetables, and meats, as well as pasta, flour, and dried milk—were largely produced by Church operations or funded through member donations.

The colossal food donation comes amid heightened national food insecurity. The Church’s response is particularly timely, following the recent longest-ever government shutdown, which significantly strained national food bank resources as federal workers and SNAP recipients wrestled with financial uncertainty.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the faith's Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, the Church’s governing body, emphasized the mission behind the immense effort.

“As we mark this historic milestone, we hope to foster a spirit of unity, peacemaking and goodwill,” Elder Gong said. “The anniversary is an opportunity for all to come together, serve together, and express gratitude for the freedoms that have allowed all faiths — including ours — to flourish.”

The Honorable Rosie Rios, Chair of America250, honks the horn of a semitruck at the Bishops’ Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City on Thursday, November 13, 2025. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is sending the first of 250 semitrucks, specifically designated to the America250 celebration, delivering food donations to 250 food banks across all 50 states. Courtesy: LDS Church Newsroom

Rosie Rios, Chair of America250 and former U.S. Treasurer, joined Commissioners Cathy Gillespie and Lynn Forney Young in Salt Lake City for the announcement. Chair Rios highlighted unity as the core message.

“This is truly a historic moment for all of us,” Chair Rios said. “What we just saw in our tour of the [Bishops’ Central Storehouse] reminds us all why we do what we do. Although technically, yes, we are celebrating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, I think this is really, for me, a moment of unity, not just independence. It’s unity here in what the Church is doing, what the Church has always done, and what the Church continues to do.”

Service and Collaboration

The 250 truckloads of food are an extension of the Church’s ongoing global humanitarian work, specifically dedicated to the America250 celebration. The trucks feature prominent JustServe.org and America250 logos, signifying the collaboration and encouraging nationwide service throughout 2026.

Commissioner Gillespie underscored the importance of faith-based organizations in service efforts.

“Today’s announcement is about more than just food donations. It is about inspiring a spirit of service that defines who we are as Americans,” she stated, adding that “More than 30% of all volunteer hours in the United States are generated by faith-based organizations.”

The initial five truckloads are scheduled to arrive next week, November 18-19, in cities across the U.S., including Eugene, Oregon; Lonoke, Arkansas; Columbia, Missouri; Texas City, Texas; and Grand Blanc, Michigan. According to the release, the donation to Grand Blanc is specifically intended to thank the community for its generous support following a recent tragedy at a local Latter-day Saint chapel.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is sending the first of 250 semitrucks, specifically designated to the America250 celebration, delivering food donations to 250 food banks across all 50 states. These trucks are at the Bishops’ Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City on Thursday, November 13, 2025. Courtesy: LDS Church Newsroom

A National Call to Volunteer

The service collaboration extends beyond food. JustServe, the Church’s community service platform, is partnering with America250’s America Gives initiative to help make 2026 a record-setting year of volunteer service.

The faith is inviting Church members and all Americans to participate in community service projects listed on a special America250 landing page on JustServe.org, connecting volunteers with local organizations across the nation.

Finally, the LDS genealogy service, FamilySearch, will join the celebration in 2026 by highlighting personal family stories that have contributed to shaping the nation, inspiring others to preserve their own histories for future generations, according to the release.