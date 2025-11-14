Downtown Idaho Falls set to shine with Tree Lighting and Holiday Market, Saturday, Nov. 22

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Downtown Idaho Falls is about to light up like the scene of a classic holiday film. The Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation (IFDDC), the Idaho Falls Farmers Market, and the City of Idaho Falls inviting the entire community to the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and Holiday Market on Saturday, November 22nd.

“We’re not only lighting up a tree, but we’re also lighting up downtown – the heart of our city,” says Kerry Hammon, Executive Director of the IFDDC. “This is more than an event; it's a cherished tradition, a perfect evening for making memories with your family and beginning the holiday season with a touch of old-fashioned cheer.”

The festivities kick off at 3:00 PM with the start of complimentary, horse-drawn trolley rides on Memorial Drive, beginning and ending at Civitan Park. Later that afternoon, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, the Holiday Market will be in full swing, featuring over 100 local vendors offering unique gifts and seasonal treats.

The evening will culminate with the ever-popular Tree Lighting Ceremony starting at 6:00 PM at the Broadway Plaza near the corner of Memorial Drive and Broadway. The magnificent Bank of Commerce “Idaho’s Brave” Christmas tree will be the centerpiece of the evening, adorned with beautiful lights and ornaments as a powerful tribute to each branch of the military.

Hammon notes, "We are especially honored to have the 'Idaho's Brave' tree as a way to recognize the profound sacrifice of our service members, including special gold star ornaments for those who died in action."

The ceremony itself will feature a patriotic tribute, as the Color Guard ceremoniously posts the colors while Carmen Peters, National Guard Survivor Outreach Services Coordinator, sings the National Anthem. Shortly before 6:00 PM, Santa, Mrs. Claus, and Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper will arrive in style aboard the Farr’s Candy antique fire engine to help flip the switch.

When the switch is thrown, Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation will light up the Friendship Gardens and the 20-foot "Idaho's Brave" tree, the adjacent Friendship Gardens. Thanks to volunteers from Phoenix Rising Community Re-entry Center, the trees along Memorial Drive will also sparkle brightly for the holiday season.

Attendees are encouraged to warm their hands with hot cocoa, take a trolley ride, shop locally, capture a cherished family photo with Santa, and honor Idaho's military.

In a news release, the IFDDC extended a special thanks to all partners and sponsors who made every element of this event possible, including: The Bank of Commerce, Kiewit, Idaho Falls Farmers Market, and the City of Idaho Falls.