Five from Eastern Idaho Named in Idaho Senator’s Veteran Service award

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Five people from Eastern Idaho have received the 2025 Spirit of Freedom: Idaho Veteran Service award.

Idaho Senator Mike Crapo created the award in 2002 to recognize the invaluable contributions of Idaho veterans, as well as to those who volunteer in service to veterans.

The five East Idaho recipients include:

From Pocatello: Eva Ackerman Cheri Honas Lynn Leggat

From Idaho Falls Larry Auman Allen Arnold



These five make up a total of 10 veterans and 14 volunteers who were honored in local ceremonies across the state.

"I am honored to recognize these remarkable individuals for their extraordinary service to our nation and Idaho's veterans," Crapo wrote in a press release. "We extend our deepest gratitude to the veterans who bravely served our nation with honor and to the volunteers who continue to serve them with unwavering dedication. Their spirit of service inspires us and upholds the values our nation's veterans fought to protect."

About the Recipients

Larry Auman - Idaho Falls

Larry Auman served our country in the Navy during the Vietnam War. After six years in the Navy, Larry worked for more than 40 years in the nuclear industry as a health physicist in nuclear power operations at U.S. Department of Energy facilities across the United States, including the Idaho National Laboratory.

Since retiring, Larry has dedicated considerable time to supporting veterans and various veterans service organizations. An example of his service includes his extensive work to make sure veterans are honored through service recognition on their graves.

Eva Ackerman - Pocatello

Eva Ackerman volunteers with a number of organizations including the Run to Remember with the Field of Heroes and Bannock County Veterans Memorial Association. She also helps coordinate lunches and dinners held at the Pocatello Memorial Building.

She shared, “I’ve met several veterans who are very good. I love to find the good in people.”

Allen Arnold - Idaho Falls

Allen Arnold has been involved in area veterans activities for more than 20 years. Al, a U.S. Navy retiree, has participated in more than 1,700 graveside honors for veterans, and served in many capacities in veterans service organizations. He is a leader of the Bonneville Memorial Team and the War Bonnet Round Up American Legion fundraising effort. He and his late wife were honored as Rodeo Volunteers of the Year.

Arnold retired as a Lieutenant in 1990 after more than 25 years and earning many honors for his distinguished service. He served on a guided missile destroyer, fleet ballistic missile submarine and fast attack submarine and as an instructor and supervisor for training of Nuclear Propulsion Plant Operators at the Naval Reactors Facility in Idaho.

Cheri Honas - Pocatello

Cheri Honas's military family inspired her to offer six years of service to veterans through the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 1. She helps with immediate, short-term needs and helps coordinate the luncheons and dinners held at the Veterans Memorial Building.

She said, “God looks down on all of us and smiles when he sees us making someone happy. He especially loves his veterans.”

Lynn Leggat - Pocatello

Lynn Leggat has volunteered helping veterans for the past three years. Lynn’s husband, William Leggat, served in the U.S. Air Force. After her husband passed away, Leggat says was guided through prayer to serve veterans. She started out helping with steak dinners at the American Legion after hearing about a dinner on the radio and showing up to help.

She primarily assists veterans through the American Legion Auxiliary, but also she assists with Amvets and other organizations. The list of projects Lynn assists with is lengthy and includes assisting with the Field of Heroes Information Booth, 9/11 Commemoration, Pearl Harbor Remembrance, Veterans Day Luncheon and Veterans Day Parade.

Nominating for 2026

To nominate someone for the 2026 Spirit of Freedom: Idaho Veteran Service award, contact Courtney Lehosit in Crapo’s Boise office at 208-334-1776.