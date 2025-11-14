ISU Housing Faces Backlash on Rising Rent

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University has welcomed it's largest incoming classes each year since breaking the previous record in 2023. With the rise in the number of students, the housing department is struggling to have room to fit everyone on campus.

Because of this, many improvements are stalled. In Pulling Courts, one of the apartment complexes on campus, residents live in either remodeled, semi-remodeled or completely original units. All pay the same rent.

One tenant at Pulling Courts told us, "This semester, rent increased about $170, which is not crazy, but there have been no improvements made and the majority are still living in the older apartments."

Some of the units have newer appliances, while others have new carpet. Vice President of Student Affairs Craig Chatriand told us because the changes are small and inconsistent, they've kept rent the same per unit.

Other housing complexes like Turner Hall got renovated bathrooms in the last several years. Chatriand explained how the projects are scattered because of the consistent occupancy of all campus housing, including over the summer.

Chatriand also explained, "A lot of our price increases are just like off campus housing: the price of power, of water, of utilities, of our of our staff...we do our best to keep our housing affordable and well priced within the larger Pocatello community and especially right around campus."

The university also has plans for a brand new complex in the coming years. They will begin sending out proposals to building companies in the spring semester and hope to see a new apartment complex on campus by 2028 or 2029.