Idaho State Police recognizes Crash Responder Safety Week from November 17–21, 2025

Eastern Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho State Police (ISP) is recognizing Crash Responder Safety Week (CRSW) from November 17 to 21, 2025, and urges Idaho drivers to do their part in protecting those who respond to crashes, stalled vehicles, and roadway hazards across the state. The 2025 theme is “Safety Starts With You – Slow Down and Move Over!”

Every year, law enforcement, fire and EMS, rescue, public works, transportation, towing, and recovery personnel, and other responders put their lives at risk while clearing an estimated 7 million motor vehicle crashes, stalled vehicles, roadway debris, and other incidents. Responders are often first on the scene, protecting every road user, and deserve to be the first on drivers’ minds when it comes to safety on the roads. On average, nearly every week in the United States, a traffic incident responder is struck and killed while performing their duties, and many more suffer life-altering injuries. National estimates indicate that every six seconds, a traffic incident responder is working roadside to keep motorists safe.

Every day, Idaho responders place themselves in harm’s way on highways and rural roadways to keep traffic moving. CRSW serves as a nationwide reminder that every driver shares responsibility for keeping these responders safe.

“Our responders work inches from traffic,” said Captain Jason Bailey, Idaho State Police Commercial Vehicle Safety Division. “They step out of a patrol car, a fire engine, a tow truck, or an ambulance knowing that one careless driver can end their life. “ Slow down and move over" isn’t a suggestion in Idaho; it’s the law. And it’s one more way to make sure every responder gets home to their family.”

CRSW emphasizes the importance of safe and swift roadway clearance, urging drivers to slow down, move over, and remain alert. It also reinforces that traffic incident response includes not only crash scenes but stalled vehicles, roadway debris, and other hazards that put responders and stranded motorists at risk.

Idaho law requires drivers to reduce speed and change lanes when approaching stationary emergency vehicles, tow trucks, highway maintenance crews, or any vehicle displaying flashing hazard lights when conditions allow. Violations may result in citations, fines, and civil liability if a responder is injured.

During CRSW and throughout the year, Idaho drivers are expected to:

Slow down and move over for any stopped vehicle displaying emergency or hazard lights.

Stay alert, avoid distractions, and watch for responders and stranded motorists.

Follow instructions from law enforcement and traffic control.

Remember that fast, safe clearance prevents secondary crashes, which are often more severe than the initial incident.

“A crash scene isn’t an inconvenience—it’s often someone’s worst day,” Captain Bailey said. “When you see those flashing lights, remember that someone’s life may be on the line. Slow down. Move over. It’s how you help us save lives.”

CRSW is observed nationally and supported by partners committed to improving safety for responders and the public. For more information, click here.