Idaho Falls soup kitchen says internal issues ‘corrected,’ calls for volunteers amid rising need

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– A recent social media post has stirred the pot at the Idaho Falls soup kitchen, but it wants the public to know everything is squared away.

"You know, we had a change of command, volunteers, board members, in a six-month period of time. Some of our record-keeping got pushed to the side or didn't get done properly. It's all corrected now," said DJ Collins, Soup Kitchen Volunteer. "But with the lack of snap benefits and all that, we also were cut back on some of the food donations."

The soup kitchen is still in full operation. DJ says the most important thing for the soup kitchen right now is continuing to feed 150 people a day.

She says they are currently looking for volunteers. With the government shutdown, job lay-offs, and the holiday season approaching, more people will be in need of help.

"You know, I would just encourage people this year to get out there, volunteer, be kind to other people. And if you've got donations. The soup kitchen is more than willing to take monetary and food. "

The soup kitchen is open 7 days a week between noon and one o'clock for lunch and is located at 301 South Boulevard.