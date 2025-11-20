Inmate dies in custody at Bannock County Detention Center

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal investigation and review following the death of an adult male inmate who died of a possible overdose at the Bannock County Detention Center earlier this month.

On Wednesday morning, November 12, 2025, deputies found 35-year-old William Carringer of Pocatello unresponsive in his jail cell. Deputies immediately began life-saving efforts and notified Emergency Medical Services. Upon arrival, EMS personnel determined that the 35-year-old was deceased and subsequently transferred care to the Bannock County Coroner’s Office.

The Coroner's Office has notified Carringer's next of kin and initiated an autopsy and toxicology testing to confirm the official cause and manner of death. Final determinations following the Coroner's investigation, but the preliminary observations suggest Carringer died of an overdose, according to the news release.

Carringer was in custody on charges of felony drug possession.

Per agency policy, the Sheriff’s Office says it has launched an internal review of the incident. In addition, an external and independent investigation is being conducted by the Tri-County Sheriff’s Association, led by the Madison and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Offices, to ensure objectivity and transparency.

The Bannock County Sheriff's Office stated it will release further information to the public only after the investigations are complete.