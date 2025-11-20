Pocatello Father Recieves $50,000 Smile Makeover

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho and Sage Dental come together each year to provide a smile makeover through the Second Chance program. This year's winner was Pocatello father Matthew Rymer, who enjoyed his new smile at the reveal party today.

For years, Rymer has covered his mouth in conversations and skipped out on job opportunities and relationships because of his teeth. When he came across the Second Chance program online, he knew he couldn't pass up the opportunity for a fully funded dental procedure.

The process has taken about a year, and today Rymer's dentists, oral surgeons and family and friends showed up to support the culmination of his journey.

"We went through two different sets of temporaries, and then we got my permanent finally put in and here we are now, I think I got these in July," said Rymer. "And this is probably the best I felt in ten years. So that's been super cool."

Rymer's new teeth are fully functional using new technology. They're made of titanium and zirconium, which Dr. Mark Baker tells us is what makes them durable and sustainable for years to come.

The doctors said they were all honored to be part of Rymer's journey and to help the community in such a meaningful way. Making over someone's smile doesn't just change the way they look, it changes how they feel.

"You get to know them, you get to know their families, you see them a lot, and you get to see the biggest thing as their personalities change," said Dr. Kyle Siemen of Sage Dental. "It's great to be part of it, great for us to give back to the community and be part of the program and be able to do that for people."

Rymer's mother Janice was in attendance today and told us it means the world to have her son back to the outgoing, positive person he's always been.

During this Thanksgiving season, Rymer has a lot to be grateful for. He can't stop smiling these days, and feels like he can be a positive light for his three children.

"I'm beyond grateful. I can't even start to explain it. The level of love and family you feel with these guys and the things that they're able to do and the way they're able to help people, it's unbelievable," he said. "I just want to thank all of them for everything they did for me."

The doctors look forward to collaborating for another Second Chance program recipient next year. If you or someone you know could benefit from the opportunity, visit the Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho website for more information.