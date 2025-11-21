Accused quadruple murderer Benjamin Naylor waives peliminary hearing, attorneys eye plea deal

BURLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — Benjamin Naylor, 56, of Burley, was back in court Thursday, Nov. 20, where his attorneys indicated they are pursuing a plea agreement deal.

Naylor is charged with murdering Kelly and Donna Jenks in their home in Burley, along with Angelica Medina and Dennis Mix in Minidoka County, in July.

Yesterday, Naylor voluntarily waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Cassia County. The move follows months of legal and medical evaluations, including a court-ordered competency exam where he was ultimately ruled competent to stand trial, despite his family's claims that Naylor suffers from schizophrenia.

His attorneys indicated they plan to waive the preliminary hearing in Minidoka County as well, allowing them additional time to review the proposed plea agreement before the case advances.

The case is now set to move to district court for a hearing in Cassia County on December 22. Naylor is currently charged with four counts of first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon.