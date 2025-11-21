Centerstage Theatre presents new adult education program and Elf The Musical

Idaho Falls (KIFI) - Centerstage Theatre of Idaho Falls unveiled its latest additions of a new adult theatre education program and its holiday production of Elf The Musical.

The adult education program is designed for ages 18+ and will offer creative individuals in the community the chance to gain hands-on experience as performers. Centerstage Theatre owner Justin Debelle said that the program was created after a patron's request to build a safe space for adults in the community to explore performing.

"Stevie Croft [Centerstage Theatre patron] expressed the need in the community for classes for adults that are designed for acting, performance audition prep," Dabelle said. "We created this basic curriculum to help people 18 and older audition and learn basic acting skills and the foundations that they need to succeed in this."

Led by four seasoned educators with extensive expertise in their fields, the class will be a positive, hands-on experience, guaranteed to meet students where they are and help them hone their acting, music, and audition skills to further their theater pursuits.

Educators include Les Misérables National Tour alumna Nicole Riding Stoker, theatre performers Jacob Meldrum and Lisa Carter, and Centerstage owner Justin DaBell.

The winter classes will be held on Wednesday evenings from 7 to 9 PM, January 7th to February 25th. To ensure classes remain personal and interactive, there is a limit on the number of students. The cost is $200 for all eight classes. You can complete the initial registration and deposit to reserve your spot by following the registration link here.

Next Friday, November 28th, marks the opening of "Elf the Musical" at Centerstage Theatre. The show is based on the 2003 movie "Elf," starring Will Ferrell.

It tells the story of Buddy, a human orphan raised by elves at the North Pole. After discovering that he is human, Buddy ventures to New York City to find his biological father. Along the way, he helps his father and the city rediscover the spirit of Christmas.

Elf The Musical will be playing at Centerstage Theatre from November 28th to December 20th, with limited seating remaining. At this time, owner Justin Dabelle said there is a plan to add five performances due to high ticket demand.

Center Stage Theatre is dedicated to delivering exceptional entertainment in Eastern Idaho, designed for audiences of all ages to enjoy collectively. The organization believes that live theatre provides individuals with valuable opportunities for self-discovery and fosters an appreciation for the beauty of live art.

To purchase individual tickets for Elf the Musical", click here. To learn more about their upcoming 2026 production season and ways to get involved, visit their website www.centerstageif.com.

