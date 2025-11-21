National Adoption Day Celebration in Rigby

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Jefferson County Courthouse in Rigby was filled with joy and celebration today as the Seventh Judicial District marked National Adoption Day with a special event honoring foster and adoptive families.

Judges, elected officials, child advocates, and families gathered to honor foster and adoptive parents while shining a light on the continued need for loving, permanent homes for children in foster care.

The family-friendly event featured guest speakers who shared both the rewards and realities of fostering and adoption.

“My favorite part of fostering is getting to know their families and getting to know these kids,” said Camille Rigby an adoptive parent. “But also seeing them go home to their parents is amazing. And when that doesn’t work out, being able to be that safe home for that kiddo and we get to adopt them and they’re just part of our lives forever, they’re family.”

National Adoption Day is part of a nationwide effort to raise awareness about the more than 100,000 children currently in foster care across the United States who are still waiting for permanent homes.

In Idaho, hundreds of children are waiting for adoptive families right now. Local organizers hope evenings like this one inspire more Eastern Idaho residents to open their hearts and homes.

For anyone interested in learning more about becoming a foster or adoptive parent in Idaho, visit the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Foster Care & Adoption page or contact your local DHW office.