Salmon students line four blocks with food bank donations

Published 4:17 PM

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — Students in Salmon are proving that young voices can make a big difference.  

When a group of junior and high school students heard their local food bank was running low, they jumped into action. On their own, the students gathered over 25-hundred items for the food bank at Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership's location in Salmon. 

The donations filled the length of four blocks down Main Street.

A video created by Amber and Dustin Pace highlighted their hard work. EICAP reps said it helped fill their shelves for the season and are grateful for the help.

Curtis Jackson

