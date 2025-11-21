Salmon students line four blocks with food bank donations

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — Students in Salmon are proving that young voices can make a big difference.

When a group of junior and high school students heard their local food bank was running low, they jumped into action. On their own, the students gathered over 25-hundred items for the food bank at Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership's location in Salmon.

The donations filled the length of four blocks down Main Street.

A video created by Amber and Dustin Pace highlighted their hard work. EICAP reps said it helped fill their shelves for the season and are grateful for the help.