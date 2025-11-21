“Wild as You” Boutique Celebrates Grand Opening

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Hollie Albertson and her daughters celebrated the grand opening of "Wild as You" boutique and custom denim jacket bar tonight with a ribbon cutting party.

The idea for the boutique and customization bar came about when Albertson took a girl's trip with her daughters to Arizona. She found a custom denim jacket boutique and realized Idaho Falls could use a space for women to express their creativity and create unique pieces.

Tonight's grand opening had drinks, snacks and even a raffle to enter to win a custom Ozzy Osbourne jacket.

Albertson said her new space is open for birthday parties, bachellorettes, or any other party you'd like to use the space for. Customers can choose their own decorations and patches to put on cowgirl hats or denim jackets.

She also has salon spaces available to rent for hairdressing or facials. The Albertson family has worked hard to make Hollie's dream boutique come to live since March of this year.

"And then we just decided to sell clothing and jewelry and other stuff," said Albertson. "I love creating things and letting people create things and it's theirs. They get to take it away and they're like, 'I made this,' you know."

Albertson is excited to have her daughter Brittany manage "Wild As You." More information about the boutique's hours and offerings can be found on their Instagram and Facebook pages.