Antares Industries celebrates Idaho expansion with ribbon-cutting ceremony

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– Antares Industries celebrated its expansion to Idaho with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the Rogers building Monday morning.

A leading developer of advanced micro nuclear reactors from California, Antares Industries, is building an office in downtown Idaho Falls. This decision comes after the company has worked extensively with the Idaho National Laboratory.

"Earlier this year, we established a $40 million partnership agreement with Idaho National Lab. And we decided, given how much we're investing here, it's time to have a permanent presence here in Idaho Falls," Jordan Bramble, the CEO and Co-founder of Antares, said.

The event not only captured the collaboration between INL, the United States Department of Energy, and Antares, but also highlighted the growing nuclear energy market in Idaho.

"Idaho is really the birthplace of American nuclear energy, and we believe it's also going to be the home of the rebirth of American nuclear energy," Bramble said.

Representative Mike Simpson, along with representatives from INL and the U.S. Department of Energy, made their remarks before the ribbon-cutting.

"It really feels like we've become one team," Bramble said.