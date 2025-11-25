DHW links Raw Milk to rise in E. coli and Campylobacter cases in Idaho

Since August 1, 2025, DHW has received reports of at least 26 cases of bacterial infection across Idaho associated with drinking or consuming raw milk. DHW has documented 23 cases of Campylobacter infection, including six children under the age of 12, in addition to 3 cases of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) infection.

STEC is a type of E. coli that can cause very serious infections, especially in young children. As cases have broken out throughout Idaho, with multiple people seeking medical care and two requiring hospitalization.

What is Raw Milk?

Raw milk is milk that has not been pasteurized, which involves heating milk to kill disease-causing bacteria. Raw milk can harbor dangerous bacteria, including Campylobacter, E. coli, Listeria, and Salmonella, which can cause symptoms such as vomiting, bloody diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, and dehydration.

"People should be aware of possible health risks before consuming raw, unpasteurized dairy products or providing such products to family members, particularly people who might be at higher risk for illness, including young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those who are immunocompromised," stated IDHW in a news release.

In Idaho, DHW says raw milk can be sold legally. However, under current state law, raw milk is not required to be tested for dangerous bacteria like Campylobacter, E. coli, or other disease-causing agents before it is sold to the public.

The DHW urges anyone who has recently consumed raw milk and is experiencing symptoms to seek medical care promptly. For additional information or to report an illness, contact your local public health district.

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is investigating a significant and recent surge in illnesses linked to the consumption of raw, unpasteurized milk.

