Firefighters urge fire safety precautions ahead of Thanksgiving

IDAHO Falls, Idaho (KIFI)– As families gather around the table each Thanksgiving, kitchens across the country become the site of a surprising holiday hazard: cooking fires. In 2023 alone, Thanksgiving Day saw more than 1,400 home cooking fires—almost 388 percent higher than a typical day.

Here are a few helpful tips to ensure a safe Thanksgiving meal, according to the Red Cross: