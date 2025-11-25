Firefighters urge fire safety precautions ahead of Thanksgiving
IDAHO Falls, Idaho (KIFI)– As families gather around the table each Thanksgiving, kitchens across the country become the site of a surprising holiday hazard: cooking fires. In 2023 alone, Thanksgiving Day saw more than 1,400 home cooking fires—almost 388 percent higher than a typical day.
Studies show that Thanksgiving day has significantly higher home cooking fires than an average day.
According to NFPA, Thanksgiving Day saw an estimated 1,446 home cooking fires in 2023, roughly 388 percent higher than the average day.
Here are a few helpful tips to ensure a safe Thanksgiving meal, according to the Red Cross:
- Never leave cooking food unattended. If you need to step away from the kitchen, turn off the stove. Even for a short period of time.
- Set a timer to help prevent unattended cooking.
- Don't wear loose clothing while cooking.
- Keep kids and pets away from cooking area, at least three feet away from the stove.
- Keep flammable items (pot holders, oven mitts, wooden utensils, paper or plastic bags, food packaging, towels, or curtains) away from the stove or oven.
- Clean cooking surfaces on a regular basis to avoid grease buildup.
- Always check the kitchen before going to bed or leaving to make sure all appliances are turned off.