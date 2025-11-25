ISU and U of I partner to expand Natural History Museum exhibits North

The following is a news release from Idaho State University:

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — A landmark partnership between the Idaho Museum of Natural History at Idaho State University and the University of Idaho is strengthening statewide collaboration between Idaho’s public universities and bringing natural history exhibits and educational programming to northern Idaho through the creation of a North Idaho Affiliate of the museum.

As Idaho’s designated state museum of natural history, the IMNH at Idaho State University serves as the official steward of Idaho’s natural heritage. This partnership reflects ISU’s leadership in preserving and sharing that heritage statewide.

Formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding, this collaboration establishes a fiscally responsible, long-term commitment to protect, share and expand access to Idaho’s natural history collections using existing state resources. The affiliate will be housed within University of Idaho’s Department of Earth and Spatial Sciences and serve as a regional hub for community access, student learning and Idaho-based research.

“This is the birth of a new museum for north Idaho,” said Leif Tapanila, Director of the Idaho Museum of Natural History. “Our museum began at ISU in a similar way back in 1934, with the university committing to protect its natural history objects. We’re excited to partner with U of I to create new educational opportunities based out of Moscow.”

Displays are planned throughout the Mines and McClure buildings on the UI campus, with long-term goals to activate the spaces between them. The first exhibit, located in the basement foyer of McClure Hall, is already open to the public, with more to come in the months ahead.

The roots of the affiliation began with a conversation about responsible stewardship of Idaho’s public collections, many of which have grown over decades at UI but lacked formal protection. With leadership from the chair of the Department of Earth and Spatial Sciences, Alistair Smith, and support from university leadership, including Ginger E. Carney, dean of the College of Science, the idea of creating a regional affiliate began to take shape.

“This partnership enables us to not only preserve our collections for Idaho’s citizens for generations to come, it also reflects good stewardship of state assets and helps the University of Idaho enhance its Land Grant mission,” said Smith.

A ribbon cutting event is being considered for March. “This partnership allows us to protect and showcase our collections while creating new opportunities for outreach, research and student learning,” said Smith. “It’s a win for the College of Science and for Idaho’s citizens who will benefit from greater access to their state’s natural heritage.”

The affiliation will highlight UI’s Earth Sciences Collection, including the Smiley Paleobotany Collection—one of the most significant fossil leaf collections in North America—along with the Williams Geological Teaching Collection and the Gunter Mineralogy Collection. Together, these resources form one of the most comprehensive natural history holdings in the region.

“We’re excited about the potential of this museum to broaden research and education in the earth and life sciences,” Carney said. “This collaboration reflects the shared public mission we share with Idaho State University—to serve all Idahoans through discovery, learning and outreach.”

For the Idaho Museum of Natural History, this agreement is part of a broader initiative to reach communities across the state through partnerships and mobile education. Since August, the museum’s Mobile Museum has delivered more than 50 programs, reaching 6,300 people, including 2,500 K–12 students across northern Idaho. Statewide, the museum has engaged over 18,000 participants this year through classroom visits, community programs and hands-on exhibits.