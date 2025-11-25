Skip to Content
Pocatello sanitation services announces holiday schedule change

today at 3:32 PM
The following is a news release from the City of Pocatello:

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Thursday and Friday’s garbage, recycling, yard waste, and leaf collections for Pocatello residents will be delayed by one day because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Garbage, recycling, yard waste, and leaves will not be picked up Thursday, November 27; residents with a Thursday pickup are asked to place their autocarts, as well as leaves that have been placed in compostable bags, out for pickup Friday by 7 a.m. Residents with a Friday pickup are asked to place their autocarts and compostable bags out Saturday by 7 a.m. The schedule change will not affect Monday through Wednesday pickups earlier in the week.

The Sanitation Services Department will resume its regular pickup schedule beginning Monday, December 1.

Officials would also like to remind residents that the Bannock County Landfill will be closed on Thanksgiving.

For more information on the programs offered by the Sanitation Services Department, visit pocatello.gov/sanitation

