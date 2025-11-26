Skip to Content
Idaho Falls Airport parking lot hits capacity on busy Thanksgiving travel day

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — With Thanksgiving tomorrow, November 27th, people are heading to their holiday destination. 

Roads are expected to be busy today as AAA of Idaho projects 82 million Americans are traveling this holiday weekend, and airports are already seeing a crowd.

Looking for parking at the Idaho Falls airport, it's usually not an issue. However, this year, the parking lot is filled, as a line of cars parked along the side of the road near the exit path when parking reached capacity.

The city of Idaho Falls is urging people to try using a GIFT( Greater Idaho Falls Transit), lift, Uber, or try calling a family friend to take you to the airport. 

The city is not sure how long the parking lot will be full for, but they say it is expected to be a packed lot over the holiday weekend. Travelers are being asked to arrive at the airport two hours before their flight.

