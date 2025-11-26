Idaho Falls Power lineman rescues cat from high-voltage perch

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A frazzled feline is safe and sound, back on solid ground two days atop a high-voltage power pole on Fremont Avenue.

Concerned Idaho Falls residents spotted the cat last night and took to social media to ask for help. An IFP lineman was dispatched to the scene, facing a rescue attempt complicated by dangerous working conditions. Commenting on the difficulty of the rescue, IFP noted that they were unable to cut power to residents during the rescue, which meant the work had to be done "hot,".

"We're happy to report that thanks to the incredible skill and compassion of our utility lineman, the cat was safely rescued and is now back on solid ground!" Idaho Falls Power shared in a celebratory Facebook post.

Commenting on the difficult circumstances, IFP praised the crew for their skills. "Working on energized lines takes an extreme amount of focus, precision, and finesse to do safely," the post read. "We're incredibly proud of the expertise and steady hands our crew demonstrated to get this job done without impacting service."

While thrilled by the happy ending, Idaho Falls Power reminds residents that Power poles are incredibly dangerous. The utility provider urges residents to never attempt to handle an issue or rescue an animal themselves. If you see a problem or an animal in distress on a power pole, please call Idaho Falls Power immediately.