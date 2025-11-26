Seasoned journalist David Pace joins Local News 8 team

Experienced reporter David Pace has joined Local News 8 as a Multimedia Journalist, KIFI General Manager Kalvin Pike announced Wednesday.

David may be a familiar name to many in Eastern Idaho. He worked as a writer and editor for East Idaho News, was a senior reporter for the Idaho Falls Post Register newspaper, and reported for the Upper Valley Standard Journal in Rexburg. He most recently served as Press Secretary for U.S. Senator Mike Crapo.

"We're delighted to add a journalist of David's caliber to our team," Pike said. "David has covered many of the biggest issues facing Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming. We look forward to his shining a light on the stories our viewers care about."

David has won numerous awards throughout his career, including a first-place award from the Idaho Press Club. He was also honored as "Distinguished Under 40" by the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce.

"I've worked alongside David covering numerous East Idaho events, elections, and stories," said Stephanie Lucas, Local News 8 Assistant News Director. "I was always consistently impressed with his drive, quick thinking, and ability to stay up to speed with major happenings and make important contacts within the industry," Lucas said.

Joining Local News 8 is a full-circle moment for David, as he started his career as an editor for our sister station KIDK in 2008. David grew up in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout. David then served in the United States Marine Corps Reserves. He earned the Army Achievement Medal while serving as an Arabic cryptologic linguist for the Utah National Guard. He served a full-time mission in Rome, Italy, and later interned with the Public Affairs Department for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He graduated from Brigham Young University in 2017 with a B.A. in Communications, Public Relations emphasis, and a double minor in Middle East Studies and Business Management. David also studied at Saïd Business School at Oxford University.

Viewers can look for David's reports Monday through Friday, starting next week.