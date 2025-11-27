Pocatello Christmas Night Light Parade kicks off holiday season Friday night

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Get ready to grab the family and head to historic downtown Pocatello to kick off the holiday season in spectacular fashion! Friday night, November 28, historic downtown Pocatello will be lit up by the highly anticipated annual Christmas Night Light Parade.

Historic Downtown Pocatello says more than 100 entries have registered this year. Topping it all off, Santa will ride on top of the City of Pocatello’s Fire Truck to officially welcome the Christmas Season.

The parade steps off from the intersection of Second Avenue and East Lewis Street. The procession will then move through downtown before concluding at West Sublette and North Main Street.

The late-November forecast indicates it will be quite cold, so officials are strongly advising all attendees to bundle up.

For convenience and safety, City Officials are asking attendees to park several blocks away from the designated parade route.