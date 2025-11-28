Plunging into the Snake River for “Frigid Friday”

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — About 15 swimmers braved the icy waters of the Snake River in a "Frigid Friday Plunge" at the John's Hole Bridge boat dock.



After flipping, diving, or wading into the river, each participant was challenged to remain in the 40°F water for three minutes before warming up in a custom-manufactured sauna in a trailer in the parking lot.

Tyler Price, the organizer of the event, said cold plunging followed by a trip to the sauna can bring physical and mental benefits.

"It's just it is a health thing," Price said. "I've had nagging pain in a hip and a shoulder that have gone away from it. So part of it's mental, part of it's just for fun being being with a group of people and just having a good time. And then part of it is the health benefits that come from it."



Amber Beck brought the portable sauna — built by Price — clear from Mackay for the event, where she also holds retreats for women and men to plunge in the Big Lost River.



The Snake River is a dangerous waterway, so it is important for cold plungers to stay next to dock and not swim away from the shore into potentially deadly currents.



But for the band of daring kids and adults, the tradition of jumping into the Snake River for the holidays requires a blend of bravado and sheer willpower.



"Shivering is an option," said participant Andy Johnson.







