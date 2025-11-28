Skip to Content
Pocatellans Gather for Christmas Night Lights Parade

By
November 28, 2025 9:22 PM
Published 10:45 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — At 6:30 on Friday, floats from local Pocatello businesses and organizations made their way through the streets of Pocatello.

The Christmas Night Lights Parade saw dazzling trucks and trailers, decked out in Christmas Regalia, and a little drizzling rain couldn't fizzle the enthusiasm of the Pocatello community.

The parade has been a gate city tradition for more than three decades, and this year saw around 100 entries.

The route began at the intersection of Second Avenue and East Lewis Street, and ended at West Sublette and North Main Street.

Phillip Willis

