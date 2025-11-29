Small Business Saturday at the Downtown Event Center showcases the heart behind local art

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– For many local artists, from illustrators to woodworkers, Small Business Saturday isn’t just another market; it’s one of the opportunities they have to show the community the heart and hard work behind every handmade piece. The Downtown Event Center in Idaho Falls hosted their Small Business Saturday for artists to showcase their work.

Events like this one are important to small businesses since it's a way to show the community their work.

"I love doing events like this because it helps me connect with the local community and, share my work with people who also enjoy the scenery that we have here, like the Tetons and the shots. And I just really enjoy it," Sydni Sherwood of Drawn Outside said.

"They're important to us because as small businesses, we aren't in an actual storefront location. And so this is how we get our name out there. This is how we share product with people. Without events like this, then people don't really know about us," Lisa Godfrey, a wood artist at the event, said.

Vendors also enjoyed the networking aspect of the event, especially with the community.

"I like engaging with other people in the community. Selling work obviously is great, but mostly, dissemination of the work is really important, in my opinion, for artists," Chris Doucette, an artist, said.

Small Business Saturday is a great reminder for people to remember that small businesses need the community's support during the busy shopping season.

"I think that small businesses, I think people don't realize how much work goes into every piece. You know, people look at things and go, 'everybody does that'. And it's like, no, everybody does things differently. And it all comes from the person's soul," Ana Pena of Lemur Paw Creations said.