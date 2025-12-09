Shoshone Ice Cave seeking donations for bridge repair

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KIFI)– Shoshone Ice Cave is looking for donations after their bridge collapsed in September, leaving multiple visitors injured.

"We have been working diligently to remove our old walkway, and working with some great engineers to design a new replacement walkway. This will be a great upgrade for all of our future tourists, but with such a major unforeseen upgrade for the Shoshone Ice Cave it does have a major expense aswell," the Shoshone Ice Cave Facebook post said.

In September, Local News 8 interviewed two of the victims of the bridge collapse. One of the victim's fathers had to be airlifted from the scene to the hospital after suffering from six fractured ribs and a collapsed lung.

"My first reaction... I was in shock," said Jacqueline García, one of the victims in the collapse, "I was worried about my daughter because I knew I had her with me. And I was worried about handing her to my husband."