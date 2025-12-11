City of Chubbuck Hosts Annual City Hall-I-Days

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Chubbuck hosted their annual City Hall-I-Days Christmas festival at the Chubbuck City Hall earlier this evening, December 11th.

Mayor of Chubbuck Kevin England was excited to host the community for a night filled with holiday cheer. The event was supported by ICCU, The Human Bean, Lamb Weston and more. Outside the City Hall building, guests could grab hot chocolate and french fries.

Families and children enjoyed taking photos with Santa inside. Buddy the Elf was also there to bring the holiday cheer. Guests could make their own Christmas ornaments and take home coloring pages provided by the city.

The event also included a fundraiser for Toys for Tots. The Public Works Department and Parks Department work to make the event happen with sponsors and ensure the City Hall building is decorated for Christmas. It began years ago at Cotant Park in Pocatello, but has since moved to the beautiful City Hall building.

"We started many years ago with Christmas in the Park, but then we got this beautiful building and we thought we'd better use it as such," said Mayor England. "We're grateful that people come out and have a good time."

Mayor England said events like these are important to bring the community of Chubbuck together and recognize it outside of the business world. Without the concious effort to put on events like the City Hall-I-Days, community culture could fall to the wayside.

"It's important for us to celebrate and to just enjoy one another. And that's what these events like Movies in the Park and Chubbuck Days and this event, that's exactly what they're for, is just to come together and have a good time with one another," said England. "So we're really dedicated to those experiences, just to give the community some fun things to do together."