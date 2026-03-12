Skip to Content
Reports of active shooter at Detroit-area synagogue containing school

Published 11:37 AM

Originally Published: 12 MAR 26 13:17 ET

Updated: 12 MAR 26 13:30 ET

By Sara Smart, Holmes Lybrand, Brynn Gingras, CNN

(CNN) — Police are responding to reports of an active shooter and a car driven into the building at Temple Israel, a synagogue containing a school, in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, multiple federal law enforcement sources told CNN.

“We are aware of an active security incident at Temple Israel. Law enforcement are responding. Our Jewish agencies are currently in precautionary lockdown We ask community members to stay away from the area at this time,” the Jewish Federation of Detroit said in a social media post.

The incident prompted Bloomfield Hills Schools to go into “secure mode,” the Bloomfield Township Police Department said in a social media post.

West Bloomfield Township is about 25 miles northwest of Detroit.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

