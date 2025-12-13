Ronald McDonald House Welcomes Toy Donations with Light Parade

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Ronald McDonald House Charities collaborated with Idaho Falls Rescue Mission to host the 5th annual toy drive and light parade on December 13th.

The charity runs solely on donations, which is why events like the toy drive and light parade are so important. The toys donated will supply children in need in the hospital for the coming year.

Cars in the parade were decked out with different colors of Christmas Lights and blow-up decorations. The parade began at Teton Toyota and ended at the East Falls Family Medicine Clinic. Once the fire truck arrived, volunteers helped unload the toys into the Ronald McDonald House Family Room.

Local volunteers have been filling the fire truck with donated toys, and now those toys are ready to go to the kids in need.

People could even vote for their favorite cars in the parade. Food trucks on scene helped celebrate the successful holiday toy drive with treats. Trip after trip was made back and forth between the fire truck and the family room, organizing everything from Hot Wheels to Barbies.

The event would not be possible without the help of volunteers and the collaboration with the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission. "It gives the community an opportunity to donate, to provide toys for children that probably, whether they're at the Ronald McDonald House or if they're over at the Haven, they're going through what is hopefully is one of the worst times of their lives," said Chris Aspinall, Director of Development at the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission. "So it gives the community a chance to lift the hearts and spread the love."

Deborah Chessey, the Community Outreach Manager for the Ronald McDonald House, wanted to remind us the family room is always open for families to get toys for their hospitalized children. "If you have a child at the hospital, whether you're staying with us or not, you can come down to the family room and get a hot meal, take a shower, get some toys for your child, get a blanket, and just take a moment," she said. "Sometimes when you're in the hospital, all you really need is a warm meal and a place to rest."