Idaho Parents Rush to Apply for New Parental Choice Tax Credit Program

Eastern Idaho (KIFI) — At midnight on Thursday, January 15, Idaho's new Parental Choice Tax Credit program officially launched, and families responded with overwhelming enthusiasm. More than 3,300 applications were submitted in just the first few hours.

The program provides a refundable tax credit of up to $5,000 per eligible child ($7,500 for children with qualifying disabilities) to help cover education expenses for students attending non-public schools. Families can use the funds for private school tuition, homeschooling expenses, curriculum costs, and other approved education-related expenses. Applications are reviewed and approved through the Idaho State Tax Commission.

The "yes. every kid. foundation," a leading voice for family-centered education options, highlighted significant public support for the initiative. According to their data:

82% of Idaho parents support education freedom.

of Idaho parents support education freedom. 77% of parents expressed interest in participating in the program.

of parents expressed interest in participating in the program. 69% support giving families more choices in schools and resources.

In a statement released on January 15th, the Foundation said:

“We are grateful to Governor Brad Little, former Representative Wendy Horman, Senator Lori Den Hartog, and Representative Jason Monks for their leadership in putting Idaho families first.”

The organization continued: “Idaho is strengthening communities, broadening opportunity, and securing a brighter future for every child in the Gem State.”

For full details on eligibility, application process, qualifying expenses, and more, visit their website at yeseverykidfoundation.com.