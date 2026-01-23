Chocolate Lover’s Affair Sweetens Up Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Hundreds enjoyed a Valentine's Day themed night at the annual Chocolate Lover's Affair at the Stephen's Performing Arts Center at ISU, where guests enjoy a variety of sweet treats provided by local bakeries in support of the Pocatello Rotary Club.

The event is a favorite amongst the Pocatello community. Guests enjoy sampling the vendors' baked goods, which range from handcrafted chocolates, to cheesecakes, caramel apples, hot chocolate, banana breads and even crepes.

Camille's Crepes, a beloved food truck and crepe business in the community, made red velvet crepes on site tonight so that guests could watch the cooks in action. One vendor, CreeAnna's LLC, told us they've been to the Chocolate Lover's Affair before and felt the effects.

"Especially around the holidays, I've had customers come in and tell me they've found us from the Chocolate Lover's Affair," said Tiphanie, owner of CreeAnna's LLC. "It makes me feel good and I love it because it makes it feel like this is worth it."

Live jazz music was performed throughout the evening by students of Idaho State University. There was also a silent auction for guests to bid on items like a free trip for two, paintings, handmade crafts, a photography session and more.

The event serves as a fundraiser for the Pocatello Rotary Club, and wouldn't be possible without the sponsors of the event like title sponsor Cole Cheverolet. They've been sponsoring the Chocolate Lover's Affair for the past five years.

"It's a great organization, the Rotary Club of Pocatello," said Ryan Cole, General Manager of Cole Cheverolet. "They do a lot for our community and I'm really excited and happy I can help in any way. The best part about this entire event is just experiencing the people come in, eat the chocolates, see all the different vendors that this town has to offer and really kind of open their eyes to what we have here in Pocatello."