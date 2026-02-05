Tracking warmer temps before chilly storms next week
Sunny day today with a high near 50° and warmer into Pocatello. Inversion factors in with some fog possible and light winds or ridge of high pressure remains over the top of us some clouds moving around tonight it will be down to 27 will continue to see temperatures pop towards 50°+ through end of the week. We get a touch of another system to come through here shake things up, cool things down and bring us an eventual chance of rain and snow by the end of the weekend and into late Monday and Tuesday. Snow for mountains and rain and slush for the valley. More chances into the week as we head to Valentine's Day.
Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather