In 2022, the continental United States experienced its third hottest July since 1895, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, while 20 states saw one of their 10 hottest days in the same month. The year prior, July marked the hottest month on record worldwide.

Climate change is driving rising temperatures and more record heat. The Earth’s temperature has climbed each decade since 1880 by about .14 degrees Fahrenheit, or roughly 2 degrees Fahrenheit total.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the hottest Februarys in Idaho since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the highest average temperature in each month. For each of the hottest months listed below, we’ve included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#9. February 1924 (tie)

– Average temperature: 32.4°F

– Monthly high temperature: 41°F

– Monthly low temperature: 23.9°F

– Total precipitation: 2.33″

#9. February 1907 (tie)

– Average temperature: 32.4°F

– Monthly high temperature: 41.5°F

– Monthly low temperature: 23.4°F

– Total precipitation: 3.19″

#8. February 1961

– Average temperature: 32.5°F

– Monthly high temperature: 39.4°F

– Monthly low temperature: 25.5°F

– Total precipitation: 3.4″

#7. February 1958

– Average temperature: 32.9°F

– Monthly high temperature: 41.1°F

– Monthly low temperature: 24.7°F

– Total precipitation: 3.17″

#6. February 1995

– Average temperature: 33.3°F

– Monthly high temperature: 43.1°F

– Monthly low temperature: 23.5°F

– Total precipitation: 1.75″

#4. February 1992 (tie)

– Average temperature: 34.4°F

– Monthly high temperature: 43.9°F

– Monthly low temperature: 24.8°F

– Total precipitation: 1.79″

#4. February 1991 (tie)

– Average temperature: 34.4°F

– Monthly high temperature: 44.5°F

– Monthly low temperature: 24.3°F

– Total precipitation: 1.06″

#3. February 2015

– Average temperature: 35.2°F

– Monthly high temperature: 44.8°F

– Monthly low temperature: 25.6°F

– Total precipitation: 1.86″

#2. February 1963

– Average temperature: 35.3°F

– Monthly high temperature: 44.8°F

– Monthly low temperature: 25.8°F

– Total precipitation: 3.04″

#1. February 1934

– Average temperature: 35.5°F

– Monthly high temperature: 45.4°F

– Monthly low temperature: 25.5°F

– Total precipitation: 1.51″