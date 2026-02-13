Officer and two deputies’ actions found justified in officer-involved shootings

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Three members of local law enforcement have been cleared in two separate officer involved shootings back in December.

Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal released his review of both shootings late Friday afternoon.

The report brings insight and clarity into what happened in each case, reviewing body cam footage that was released to the media.

December 22nd Incident

In the first case, an Idaho Falls Police officer was cleared in a December 22, 2025 shooting on Cleveland Street.

That shooting happened days before Christmas.

The man killed was Eduardo Trejo de Arcos.

The incident began when his girlfriend's father called 911, and reported that De Arcos was threatening her with a knife and choking her.

Officers were allowed into the home where they saw a knife sitting out.

De Arcos denied threatening and choking his girlfriend. He then said he was prepared to kill his girlfriend's dad if he were to come over, and that the knife was just out for self-protection.

Officers told the man he was under arrest, and De Arcos lunged for the knife. A struggle followed, and one officer fired his service weapon, hitting de arcos.

The prosecutor deemed the officer's actions justified.

December 17th Incident

In the second case, Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal found that Bonneville County Sheriff deputies acted in self-defense in a shooting on December 17.

Neal determined that Landon Smith, who was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident in Madison County, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Smith first encountered law enforcement in Madison County after he stole a Jeep and was observed driving recklessly multiple times, but he sped off when officers attempted to stop him.

On County Line Road in Bonneville County, Sheriff deputies executed a P.I.T. maneuver, spinning Smith’s jeep off the street.

Smith then swerved back on the road, hitting a Bonneville County Sheriff’s vehicle head on.

A second deputy vehicle then hit the jeep to stop it.

Dash camera footage clearly shows Smith drew a gun and held it to his own head. Only one casing was located in the Jeep.

The report states Smith then shot himself when confronted by deputies.

It also says deputies started shooting when they heard the gunshot, but it appears none of those bullets hit Smith.

The prosecutor determined the actions of the deputies who responded were in the line of duty.