75-Year-Old Custer County Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Possession of Child Pornography

CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A 75-year-old Custer County man will spend up to two decades in prison after being caught in the act of viewing child pornography. On February 10th, 2026, William Don Lindburg was sentenced following a multi-agency investigation led by the Idaho Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit.

Investigation Background

The investigation into Lindburg began in March 2025 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a "CyberTip" to local law enforcement, flagging a piece of child sex abuse material later linked to Lindburg’s IP address.

In late May, law enforcement obtained search warrants for Lindburg’s home, vehicles, and digital devices. According to court documents, investigators found Lindburg actively viewing the material on his computer at the moment they entered. Lindburg reportedly admitted to officers that they would find "thousands of images" on his devices.

The search confirmed a massive collection of files, many depicting the sexual abuse of children as young as two years old.

Sentencing Details

Initially charged with 10 counts of Possession of Child Sexually Exploitative Material, Lindburg later agreed to plead guilty on two counts in November 2025.

Judge Simpson sentenced to a total unified sentence of twenty years in prison with four years fixed and sixteen years indeterminate. In accordance with Idaho law, Lindburg will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Following the sentencing, Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador praised the collaboration between Deputy Attorneys General Monn, Gourley, and Young, as well as the local and specialized investigators on the case.

"Protecting Idaho families is the driving mission of this office in everything we do," said Labrador. "Their dedication ensures that those who are caught exploiting children in Idaho are prosecuted and put behind bars."