Wanted man arrested after attempting to run from traffic stop

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 29‑year‑old Ryker Thomas Masson on Tuesday after he attempted to run from a traffic stop near Broadway and Skyline Drive.

Deputies pulled over a vehicle around 4:45 p.m., and Masson, who was riding in the passenger seat, immediately got out and took off on foot. Deputies recognized him and were aware he was wanted on two felony probation‑violation warrants tied to previous drug‑related cases.

Ryker Masson

Deputies chased Masson through an empty lot and into a nearby alley, where they deployed a Taser while repeatedly ordering him to stop. He eventually complied and was taken into custody. During the chase, officers saw Masson throw several items, including a needle believed to be drug paraphernalia, which were later recovered.

Additional Bonneville County deputies and Idaho Falls Police officers responded to assist. During the chase, a deputy from the initial stop slipped and fell onto a concrete curb, breaking his arm. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Masson was also taken to the hospital for a medical check before being booked into the Bonneville County Jail on his two outstanding felony warrants and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.