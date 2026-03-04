Special needs basketball team edges out Skyline

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – In a ‘slam dunk’ event, a special needs basketball team squared off with some of the Grizzlies finest basketball players Wednesday night at Skyline High School.



“The coaching staff has done a great job this year, and the team does phenomenal,” said Kayden McWilliams, one of the key players on the team. "A really good group of guys. I mean, it's just so good to be on this team. I love it, and Skyline thank you for having us play."

The special needs Snake River Cobras' athletes moved the ball up and down the court with some amazing shots, Globetrotter-like passing and stifling defense against Skyline.



"It's a special needs team here in Idaho Falls,” said Head Coach Emory Holst. "We have 12 to 14 players now. It's a wide variety. We have high functioning, low functioning. We've even got a 12-year-old on our team."

Smiles, cheers, and high fives abounded on and off the court.



The Cobra squad pulled ahead at the end of the third quarter, and narrowly won the close match-up with Skyline’s boys and girls teams.

"We came out with a win. That's all that matters. Actually, that's not all that matters,” said Brayden Taylor, an accomplished ball hander for the Cobras. “This is more of a team effort for special needs, and then the fact that Skyline welcomes us in with open arms and lets us play with them."

The final score was 57-55.

The squad has been playing together for three to four years and practices each week at the Idaho Falls Recreation Center.



"We broke off from Special Olympics last year, and kind of formed our own little team, because the team was getting a little big," Coach Holst said.



The Cobras can’t wait for their next match-up and have another four to five games scheduled this year.



“It went good. We need to like pass the ball more, and we need to win more games," said Bridger Christiansen, who scored multiple baskets.