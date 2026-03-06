Chrome in the Dome 2026 Draws Car Lovers to ISU

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The most beloved car show in Idaho is back this weekend: Chrome in the Dome at the ICCU Dome in Pocatello. The show runs both Friday and Saturday and features all kinds of automotives including new and classic cars, trucks and motorcycles.

Some car owners have been coming to the show for years to support the automotive program at Idaho State University. Susan Newman owns a 1919 Ford Model T Truck, and has been showing it at Chrome in the Dome for ten years.

"I went to Idaho State and studied dental hygiene," Newman said. "I've kept coming back to continue to support the students here and the professors."

One of the best parts of Chrome in the Dome is there are no age limits for competitors. Sam is a young student who enjoys building cars and motorcycles with his grandpa. This is his first year competing in the show with his 1978 Honda Z-58 Mini Trail bike.

"My grandpa, he got it from another guy and called me and asked me if I wanted to do it," said Sam. "He said 'do you want to do a project?' and I'm like 'sure' and I ended up doing this and it's been a lot of fun. I've enjoyed doing it and I learned a lot."

Every car at the show has its own personality and story. For Newman, it's years of driving and working on her Model T truck.

"I love tools, I was raised with tools," said Newman. "[this car] is mischievous, challenging, tools everywhere. A lot of respect and a privilege to own and share."

There are over 150 cars at the show this year. Attendees will also enjoy food trucks, vendors and entries to win prizes. Each vehicle may be voted on by attendees, and trophies will be presented on Saturday.

