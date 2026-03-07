Meeting Reptiles at Jungle Retreat with Snake River Doodles Traveling Animals

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Snake River Doodles Traveling Animals are back, bringing exotic reptiles to the community of Pocatello. Today they hosted their "Wild Animal Adventure" at Jungle Retreat.

Many animals were on display for attendees to see, touch and hold including snakes, turtles and lizards. The event gave people the opportunity to interact with more than 14 different animal species while learning about the wildlife, conservation and safety of animals.

Organizers say the goal is to help people better understand animals through hands-on experience and educational demonstrations. The event featured two sessions this afternoon, allowing families and kids to meet all kinds of reptiles and enjoy some ice cream at Jungle Retreat.