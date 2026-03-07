Spring Frenzy Market at Rigby Middle School Draws Hundreds

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Hundreds of craft-goers flocked to Rigby Middle School today for the Spring Frenzy Market. The annual craft fair comes just in time for customers to purchase Easter Basket items, Mother's Day gifts and more.

Booths this year included items like sweet treats, boutique clothing, and fidget toys. Some vendors offered services like permanent jewelry application. One even sold live chickens!

The craft fair hosts over 50 vendors, which take over both the main and upper gym at the school. Local businesses as well as start-ups are welcome at the Spring Frenzy.

Focused Fidgets is a beloved vendor present at Idaho Falls Farmer's Markets and set up for their second year today at the Spring Frenzy. Owner of the business Jonny Fisher said their family decided to begin the business to help people with ADHD. He added how much they love being at local markets and interacting with the community.

"The thing I love is just getting out to meet people, especially letting people know what the benefits of fidgeting are. There's a lot of people that I've met that actually say they never fidget before. And until we start talking to them, or they pick up an object and then they fall in love with," said Fisher. "You get to see that that kind of shock that they get in their face. It's fun to see that."