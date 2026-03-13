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First Alert Weather Saturday

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Updated
today at 3:01 PM
Published 1:57 PM

Wind advisory continues for today until 9pm tonight. You can expect winds 25-40mph and gusts to 50+ possible. After 75 mph winds yesterday in Idaho Falls, tomorrow is another First Alert Weather Day.

Mild temps for the rest of today and highs in the 50s, and 40s tonight with winds calming 15-25mph.

A stout cold front drives the wind today to advisory levels (55mph gusts) and then the possibility of more "hurricane-force winds" (73mph) jack up the weekend with some rain and snow tomorrow afternoon for the Teton Pass, and Jackson Hole.

The weather service reenforces the First Alert Weather Day with High Wind Warnings tomorrow and wind to 45-65mph and gusts to 70 (again) possible. We also have a Blowing Dust Warning from 12noon to 9pm for portions of Bonneville, Jefferson, Madison, and Fremont Counties.

Debris, and loose objects and particles in the air will be an issue tomorrow. Stay indoors and be careful on your property, around doors, outbuildings and check on older residents and animals.

Temps will drop sharply from the 50's tomorrow with winds coming in hot to the 20's for the valley/banana belt and 13 degrees for Jackson.

Then it will be in the 70's after St. Patrick's Day.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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