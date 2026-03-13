Slices of Hope: Shelley community to rally for 4-year-old battling cancer

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — A local family of nine is finding out that in the city of Shelley, no one has to fight alone.

This Saturday, the community is invited to "Pi Day with a Purpose: Slices of Hope for Austin," at Shelley High School from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is dedicated to supporting 4-year-old Austin Currall as he begins his second battle with kidney cancer.

A Sudden Diagnosis

The Currall family’s world changed two years ago when Austin was just a toddler. His father, Michael Currall, recalls the chilling phone call from the pediatrician that sent them on an immediate, open-ended trip to a hospital in Salt Lake City.

"They found the tumor on his kidney," Michael said. "He said, ‘It doesn’t look good… you’re going to go home, you’re going to pack a car, and you’re going to go down there right now.’"

The prognosis was grim. Austin’s mother, Bridget Currall, said the family had to prepare for the unthinkable.

"We prepared ourselves from the very beginning that we might not get to see him as a three-year-old," Bridget said. "We really believe that children are a gift from god, and they are not necessarily ours to keep. So we just decided that we would take one day at a time, do whatever we needed to do, and be grateful for whatever amount of time [we had]."

The Battle Returns

Austin proved to be a fighter, making it through a grueling first round of treatment. The family, who moved to the Shelley area in 2023, was finally beginning to settle into a sense of normalcy when the cancer returned, forcing them back into a battle that they thought they had won.

Bridget says the second diagnosis carries a different kind of weight. "It’s harder going back in the second time. We really felt like we were kind of done with everything."

Despite the "uphill climb" ahead, Austin’s spirit remains unbroken. His parents describe him as a "resilient little warrior" who currently remains in good spirits—a sign that gives the family much-needed encouragement.

Building a "Community Family"

Because the Curralls are relatively new to the area, they haven't had decades to build the deep roots many Shelley residents share. Neighbor Janel Andersen recognized their need and decided to fill it.

"They don’t have that community back for generations and generations," Andersen said. "So we want to help them build a community family for them."

The "Pi Day" event aims to do more than just raise funds; it’s designed to introduce the Curralls to their neighbors. For Michael Currall, the hope is for lasting connections.

"The kids walk away with some friends, I may walk away with a fishing partner or two, and people put in a lot of prayer for Austin," Michael said. "Then we won."

For a family of nine, navigating the toughest of times, a few slices of pie and a room full of new friends might be just what the doctor ordered.

"When we help each other shoulder hard things in life, it unites us," Andersen said. "It’s a feeling that only comes when you come together and lift someone who is hurting."