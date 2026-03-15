Honoring the past, readying the future: Republicans host Lincoln Day Celebration

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bonneville and Bingham County GOP honored long-time, former state legislator Dean Mortimer, who served for 14 years in Idaho’s Legislature, at the annual Lincoln Day dinner Saturday.



Mortimer received the “Bonneville County Republican Party Public Service Award.”



Idaho Sen. Dave Lent shared an original poem, “The Measure of a Good Man,” in tribute to Mortimer.



“In quiet ways a life is known

Not by noise and power shown,

But steady work from year to year,

A faithful voice that others hear.



"He walked the halls where our laws are made

Yet never sought the grand parade.

With careful thought and patient hand,

He served the people of this land.”



(You can see the full poem at the end of this article.)

“I think that ultimately what this event tonight showed is that we have the ability to come together as Republicans under Reagan's big tent, and that's what we have emphasized,” said Michael Colson, Chairman of the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee. “That's what we have promised to the voters that we were going to bring in more Republicans to Bonneville County to support the kind of conservative policies and principles that have made our state and our county great.”

Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke delivered the keynote address.



“Why is Idaho the best place to live, work and to raise a family?” he asked. “It’s because we always have paid attention to the fundamentals of government. We've always lived within the taxpayers’ means. We've always defended the Constitution. We've always supported the law enforcement and first responders in our community.”

But Rep. Mike Simpson acknowledged the complexity and discord present in politics as well.



“Yes, there's arguments. There's debates and fights – not fistfights – but there's fights and all that kind of stuff. I wouldn't have it any other way,” he said. “I would not want a government that was too easy, because a government that can do things easily – even if it's something that makes sense – can do bad things easily.”

Overall, the event focused on commemorating America's 250th anniversary and readying for the future.

The Bonneville County GOP will be holding multiple forums for the public to meet and learn the positions of candidates who are interested in running, Colson said.

Idaho’s primary elections are May 19.



Tribute to Former Idaho State Senator Dean Mortimer



The Measure of a Good Man

In quiet ways a life is known

Not by noise and power shown,

But steady work from year to year

A faithful voice that others hear.



He walked the halls where our laws are made

Yet never sought the grand parade.

With careful thought and patient hand

He served the people of this land.

Consistency is his way

The same in word from day to day

Not swayed by winds that quickly turn

But guided by the truths he has learned.



His faith in God is clean and clear,

A compass held both far and near.

In moments calm and under strains

It is the ground on which he remains.

At home, his truest place of pride,

Where love and laughter does reside

His heart belongs first and always there

To the wife with whom eternity he shares.

Through every season – side by side

Her steady love – his truest guide,

A partnership built firm and true

In quiet strength that always grew.

A father’s care, a grandfather’s grace

Warm kindness written upon his face

For family is his greatest work

The place from which no man should shirk.

He measures success not by acclaim

Nor by a spotlight on his name

But by the lives he helped to rise

New doors opened to clearer skies.

Dean believes that helping others grow

Is the richest work a man can know.

To lift a friend, encourage a start

And plant good courage and mend a heart.

A Scout leader who showed the way

Through campfire light and break of day,

Not just in words, but life displayed

The Oath and Law – more than just Scouts he made.



And yes with humor, warm and plain,

He loves his cheese without refrain

A simple joy, a shared delight

At family tables late at night.

So let the record show it’s true

A life of service carried through

Steady in purpose – strong, yet kind,

The measure of a faithful mind.

For some build towers – tall and grand

And some leave quiet marks upon the land,

But those like Dean, who served with heart and care,

Leave something more precious,

More precious everywhere.

- Senator Dave Lent