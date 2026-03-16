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Four teens cited following weekend vandalism spree in Fort Hall

ARM via ShoBan News
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Published 11:07 AM

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) — A string of juvenile vandalism over the weekend has left a local training facility and several tribal vehicles damaged, according to the Fort Hall Police Department.

The incident began Sunday afternoon, March 15, when police were alerted to a break-in at the Fort Hall Fire Department’s training house on Shoshone Drive.

Later that evening, police received reports of a group attempting to scale the fence at the tribal fleet yard near the BIA irrigation office. Upon arrival, the officers caught four teenagers at the scene along with two tribal trucks with several windows and mirrors smashed in.

During the investigation, the teens admitted to both the damage to the Fire Department's training house and the damaging of two tribal trucks. All four suspects were cited and subsequently released into the custody of their guardians.

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