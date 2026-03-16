Utah jury finds Kouri Richins guilty of murdering her husband

UPDATE 6:40 p.m. PARK CITY, Utah (KIFI) — A jury found Kouri Richins guilty of murdering her husband on Monday evening. She was accused of poisoning her husband, Eric, with fentanyl in 2022.

The jury found the defendant guilty on all 5 counts, which included aggravated murder, attempted criminal homicide, two counts of fraudulent insurance claims, and forgery.

The verdict came in just after 6:30 p.m. after deliberation on Monday afternoon.

Richins is scheduled to be sentenced on May 13, 9:30 a.m.

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PARK CITY, Utah (KIFI) — Closing arguments began Monday in the high-profile murder trial of Kouri Richins, the Utah mother accused of fatally poisoning her husband, Eric Richins, then writing a children's book about coping with grief.

The case now moves to the jury for final deliberations.

The Prosecution - 'The sound of a black-widow.'

In the state's closing arguments, Summit County prosecutor Brad Bloodworth painted a picture of a woman driven by a desperate need for status and privilege. According to the state, Kouri’s motive was a mix of failing finances, control over her husband's $4 million estate, and her affair with Robert Josh Grossman.

Monday, Bloodworth opened by detailing Kouri's background, alleging she sought to distance herself from a troubled childhood by projecting a life of privilege and success. Bloodworth says Kouri achieved this goal when she met and married Eric Richens, a successful business owner. However, prosecutors argue that after three children and several years of marriage, Kouri wanted out but refused to leave the wealth behind.

“All the while, Kouri Richins was more interested in spending time with Josh Grossman than Eric," said Bloodworth. "She dreams of living in the Midway mansion with Josh, running it as an event center, farming it, and raising kids. But she did not have the money to leave Eric.”

The state alleges that Kouri siphoned $250,000 from Eric’s accounts to fund her own failed business ventures, hoping to earn enough money to leave him. Witnesses testified that she asked for illicit drugs before ultimately getting hold of the fentanyl used in the murder. Furthermore, prosecutors revealed Kouri had already booked a future vacation with Grossman for a date she knew Eric would not live to see.

The state argues that Kouri spiked Eric’s Moscow Mule with five times the lethal limit of fentanyl. To close his argument, Bloodworth replayed the first minute of the 911 call Kouri made the morning Eric was found dead. Bloodworth stated that the recording was not the sound of a wife becoming a widow, but instead "the sound of a wife becoming a black widow."

The Defense - "Kouri Richins’ world collapsed.”

Defense attorney Wendy Lewis countered by painting Kouri as a caring mother and attempting to discredit the prosecution's star witness, the Richens' former housekeeper Carmen Lauper.

Lewis opened her arguments by revisiting the night of March 3rd, 2022, when the couple was celebrating the closing of the Midway Mansion. She described a mother tending to a crying child before returning to her bedroom to find her world had collapsed.

“Something feels wrong," said Lewis. "[Kouri] turns on the light, and when she looks at her husband, really looks at him, she realizes something is terribly wrong. In that moment, Kouri Richins’ world collapsed.”

She also attacked the credibility of Carmen Lauper, who claimed to have sold Kouri the drugs, saying that Lauper changed her story numerous times. Lauper was already in a drug court program as an alternative to incarceration on other charges when authorities arrested her in connection with the Richins case, according to the Associated Press.

"She’s not a truthful person," argued Lewis, framing Lauper's testimony as a "get out of jail free" in the face of a long prison sentence.

While acknowledging Kouri’s affair and how she'd deleted certain text messages, Lewis speculated her client may have deleted texts due to an affair or drug purchases.

The closing arguments capped three weeks of testimony where the defense rested its case without calling any witnesses. If convicted of the charge of aggravated murder alone, Kouri Richins faces a potential sentence of life in prison.