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Driver killed in rollover crash after striking elk on U.S. 33

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today at 12:14 PM
Published 11:29 AM

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — An early morning accident on U.S. 33 turned deadly Tuesday after a driver struck an elk and was thrown from the vehicle.

According to Teton County Fire and Rescue, the accident occurred shortly after 7:00 AM near mile marker 119. After striking the elk, the vehicle rolled over multiple times before coming to rest in a nearby field.

TCFR says their crews arrived on the scene to find the driver had been thrown from the vehicle and died of their injuries at the scene.

While the victim's identity has not yet been released, TCFR issued a statement saying, "Our sincere condolences go out to the family, friends, and those close to the victim."

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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