Idaho Falls weighs new alcohol server training rules, businesses raise burden concerns

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A proposed Idaho Falls ordinance would require alcohol servers and security staff to complete a new “Approved Server Training Program,” but at least one city council member says he’s concerned the law, as written, goes too far in punishing workers.

Under the ordinance, current employees would have to be certified by June 1, 2026. New hires would have 60 days from their start date to complete the training. Certifications would be valid for three years, after which employees would be required to take the course again to stay in compliance.

Businesses that hold liquor, beer, or wine licenses would be required to ensure their staff is certified, keep records of those certifications, and present them to law enforcement upon request. Copies of employee certificates would also have to be submitted when applying for a new or lapsed license.

City Council Member John Radford said he supports the idea of training but believes local bar and restaurant owners have legitimate concerns about how the ordinance is structured.

“We did have, at our last City Council meeting, probably five or 10 of the owners come and speak to it, and they overwhelmingly wanted us to find a better solution,” Radford said “All of them said, yes, they’re in favor of training, but the burden of how this was written currently just didn’t meet their needs.”

One of the major areas of concern is the penalty for violating the training requirement. The ordinance makes individual servers, managers, or security personnel who fail to comply guilty of a misdemeanor.

“We think that the training burden is one. Number two is the misdemeanor is pretty harsh for a judgment call,” Radford said. “You can train people, but ultimately you don’t know that someone comes into your bar that hasn’t already had more drinks than you served them.”

Council members and business owners are expected to continue discussions in the coming months over how to balance safety with less burden on businesses.