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Menan man injured in Tuesday morning rollover on Highway 33

KIFI
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Published 5:17 PM

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A 43-year-old Menan man is recovering this afternoon after being injured in a rollover crash along State Highway 33 Tuesday morning, March 17.

According to the Idaho State Police, the crash took place around 11:20 AM near milepost 32. The man was reportedly driving north in a 1995 Buick LaSaber when his vehicle drove off the east side of the road and rolled.

The man was fortunately wearing his seatbelt and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The crash is still under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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