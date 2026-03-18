Skip to Content
News

‘50 Nifty United States:’  Students sing out in 5th Grade Patriotic Program

By
today at 4:58 PM
Published 4:51 PM
Fifth graders share their enthusiasm for America in a previous Patriotic Program performance.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — About 800 fifth graders will be belting out songs to honor the 250th anniversary of the United States with a Patriotic Program at 7 PM today at Skyline High School.

The program has been a tradition for more than 45 years in the Idaho Falls School District 91. 

Tune in to Local News 8 tonight at 10 PM for highlights and interviews from the performance.

This is a developing story and will be updated following the program.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

David Pace

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.