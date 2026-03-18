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Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opens Sunday School Presidencies to women

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Published 11:06 AM

SALT LAKE, Utah (KIFI) — In a landmark policy shift, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has opened Sunday School presidency roles to women. The change, effective immediately, marks the first time in the faith's history that women will be eligible to lead the program at the local level.

The First Presidency, the highest governing body of the church, announced the change on March 18, 2026, in a letter to Church leaders worldwide.

“This important change gives bishoprics additional options as they prayerfully consider who should lead the effort of teaching and learning in their wards,” said Sunday School General President Paul V. Johnson. “At the time of our call as Sunday School leaders in 2024, the First Presidency gave us a charge—as they have done with previous presidencies—to improve teaching and learning in the Church. There are many capable women and men who can help strengthen gospel instruction and foster spiritual growth.”

Under the updated policy, a Bishop may now choose to call either a man or a woman to serve as the Ward Sunday School President. If a woman is called as president, her counselors and secretary must also be female members of the ward. If a man is called the president, his counselors and secretary must be men.

The announcement carries particular weight in Idaho, home to nearly 400,000 members of the faith. Latter-day Saints account for approximately 25% of Idaho’s population, meaning this administrative change will be felt in almost every community across the state.

Traditionally, the faith allowed Women to serve as teachers in the Sunday School Program, but leadership roles were previously reserved for men. This news marks a major change in the church's Sunday school policy.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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